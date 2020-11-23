Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has enjoyed unprecedented fame over the years. Starring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi amongst others – fans are always awaiting latest happenings around the stars. Now, Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu is creating a lot of noise and it is all because of her Goa vacation. Read on for all the details.

The viral pictures are from Nidhi’s Goa vacation. The Taarak Mehta actress actually hit the beach back in September but the glimpses have now caught the attention of fans. In one of the pictures, the actress was seen in a multi-coloured bikini.

It is the latest picture that left all the Nidhi Bhanushali and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans stunned. It was an underwater shot and one could only see Nidhi’s blouse and hair in the picture. “XOXO,” read the caption of the post.

In another picture, Nidhi Bhanushali stunned in a black bikini as she posed amidst the waters in her never-seen-before avatar. “Getting some vitamin Sea and some vitamin D to stay the hell away from covid-19,” read the caption.

Previously, Nidhi stunned fans in her quirky avatar. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress donned braids with colourful highlights. She wore a white top in the post and posed to a sultry selfie. A nose pin completed her funky look.

“Tequila sunsets by the (beach),” Nidhi captioned her other post.

Check out the pictures below:

The Taarak Mehta actress has over 486k followers on Instagram and keeps treating her fans with pretty pictures of herself. Truly, Nidhi Bhanushali is a social media star.

A few years ago, during one of the interviews, Nidhi Bhanushali and Kush Shah got indulged in a fun banter. In a chat with All In One, Kush Shah shared, “Mujhe nay pata tha itni gandi shakal waali Sonu play karri hai.” As expected, Nidhi Bhanushali literally destroyed Kush with her desi yet crackling reply. She said, “Mujhe koi iss baat ka jawaab de ki aisi shakal waala Mujhe kaise kharab bol sakta hai.”

