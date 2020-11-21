Ever since the Novel Coronavirus made its way to the Indian shores, many big wigs from Bollywood and television have come in contact with it. The latest television celebrity to have contracted the virus is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi. He has shared how, after developing a few symptoms, he went ahead and got tested for the virus, and the reports came out positive. Below is everything you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Modi took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive of Novel Coronavirus. In his tweet, he urged everyone who has come in contact with him over the past few days to get tested for the virus.

Advertisement

In his tweet, Asit Kumarr Modi wrote, “After some symptoms of COVID19, I got myself tested & Report came positive I have isolated myself. I request who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. आप मेरी चिंता ना करें,आप के प्यार प्रार्थनाआशीर्वाद से मैं जल्दी ठीक हो जाऊँगा.आप मस्त स्वस्थ रहें (Please don’t worry about me. I will be cured soon due to your love and blessings. You stay happy and healthy).”

After some symptoms of COVID19,I got myself tested & Report came positive.I have isolated myself.I request🙏🏻who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol.😊आप मेरी चिंता ना करें,आप के प्यार❤️प्रार्थना🙏🏻आशीर्वाद से मैं जल्दी ठीक हो जाऊँगा.आप😀मस्त 💪स्वस्थ रहें — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) November 20, 2020

Just like many other shows, Asit Kumarr Modi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had also faced the wrath of the pandemic. After the pandemic made its way to India, the show came to a standstill on March for an indefinite period. After months the team resumed work under strict guidelines and the show was back on screens.

The While on that, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also seen some exits. Neha Mehta who played Anjali Bhabhi, walked out of the show after work resumed. She was later replaced by Sunanya Fozdar. Gurucharan Singh Sodhi who played Sodhi, was also replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri.

Talking to Koimoi about Sunanya Fozdar’s casting, Asit Kumarr Modi in an exclusive chat with Koimoi said, “I’m 100% happy. People are used to watching old artists, so they are usually in denial. It is a bit difficult initially for the person who joins as a replacement. But Sunayana Fozdar is working really well and people will end up loving her as well.”

Stick to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill To Grace The Kapil Sharma Show To Promote Their Next Song?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube