Last week, amidst Diwali celebrations, Shardul Pandit bid adieu to Bigg Boss 14 owing to low votes. While on the show, the actor revealed that he was going to difficult times and that he was doing the show mainly for the money.

After being shown the exit in just about three weeks, Shardul in interviews post-exit revealed that he is looking for work. In fact, he has even mentioned that he has approached the reality show’s host Salman Khan with the same request.

During a recent interview with India Today, Shardul Pandit revealed that he knew his chances of winning were slim, but he didn’t expect to be out of Bigg Boss 14 so soon. He also mentioned that he has asked Salman Khan for work.

Shardul Pandit said, “I did get the most elegant farewell on Bigg Boss but there is no work outside. I don’t have Salman Khan’s number but I would like to give him a message, ‘I need work. If you have any position for an actor, please give me work.’”

He further revealed that once he was out and escorted to a vanity van, he requested a meet with Salman Khan. He said, “The moment I left the Bigg boss house, I was taken to my vanity. There I requested to speak to Salman (Khan) bhai for a minute. He told me that like Kavita, even I could be back. After that, I just sat there for two hours. I couldn’t cry or feel anything because I needed the show for money. The realisation is finally sinking in that it’s over.”

While he has asked Salman Khan for work, others from the entertainment world have also extended a hand to Shardul Pandit. He revealed many celebs like Geeta Kapur and others have got in touch with him asking if he needs money. He said his response to them is “I need work.”

