Saumya Tandon is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses. Amongst the masses, she is famous for her stint in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain as Anita Bhabi. She will always be our beloved ‘Gori Mem’ albeit her exit from the show.

Not an out and out comic character but Saumya did win hearts of viewers through her grace and subtle acting chops. Not just the aforementioned sitcom but she has also been part of films like Jab We Met and several television shows like Dance India Dance and Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout. But away from this acting world, Saumya‘s love for philosophy and life brings out a writer in her.

Yes, apart from being a professional actor, Saumya Tandon is also a writer and her thoughts on different aspects of life proves her mettle. Recently, she had a chat with writer, lyricist and journalist, Neelesh Misra on his show ‘The Slow Cafe’. While speaking about fame, she admitted some bitter truths and how she isn’t affected by it.

Saumya Tandon says, before Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, she had gained recognition in Jab We Met and Dance India Dance show. Back then, viewers used to remember her by above-mentioned works but now she is popular as Anita Bhabi. She says that people tend to forget your previous work and popularity gets over after some time when the show goes off the air. Surprisingly, she adds of being unsatisfied by her work and always restless. The reason behind it is, she always thinks that she could have done better for a particular role i.e. failing to meet her own expectations.

During a chat, Saumya even quoted “My husband feels I am under-confident”. But apart from taking it negatively, she takes it as a force which drives her to do better work and meet her own standards.

Well, we must say, Saumya is truly a role model to follow who always looks on a brighter side of life.

On the professional front, the actress took an exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain a couple of months back and since then, fans are missing her very badly.

