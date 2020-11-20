Several successful characters make a successful show and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one such example. Be it Jethalal, Daya, Champaklal or any other, every single character is sketched and portrayed in such a manner that one never gets bored of it.

Undoubtedly, the leading characters of Jethalal and Daya are amongst the most loved ones from the show. But there are several recurring characters which bring a smile on viewers’ face, whenever they appear on the screen. Recently, Jennifer Mistry, who plays Mrs Roshan Sodhi, spoke about one such recurring character which she loves the most.

All Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, can you make any guesses on Jennifer Mistry’s favourite?

Without holding it further, let us reveal you that Jennifer Mistry’s favourite character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is Inspector Chalu Pandey. Best known by a catchphrase “Hamara hai Inspector Chalu Pandey, jhoot bologe toh padenge dande”, the role is played by veteran actor Dayashankar Pandey. While talking to an entertainment portal, Jennifer revealed that she finds Chalu Pandey very funny. Especially, his filmy style and swag is spot on. She says, even off the screen Dayashankar imitates Chalu’s style and makes everyone laugh.

Well, we couldn’t agree more with Mrs Sodhi as we too are big fans of our Chalu Pandey.

Recently, during a live interaction with Navbharat Times, Dayashankar Pandey assured of Disha Vakani’s return to Taarak Mehta. He even added that the makers are giving her time some time to make herself ready. He jokingly explained that they cannot make someone to shoot at a gunpoint.

Daya Shankar Pandey quoted, “Disha Vakani jarur ayengi, unhone na nahi kaha hai aane ko. Woh family ke saath busy hai aur samay chahti hai thoda. Mein taarikh nahi bata sakta par woh ayengi. Woh bohot acchi actress hai, acchi insaan hai aur unhone na nahi kaha hai. Agar unko Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah nahi karna hota toh ab take dusra serial start kar diya hota. Unko samay chahiye, jo unko diya jaa raha hai. Kisiko gunpoint pe shooting nahi karwa sakte.”

