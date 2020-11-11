Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of those Indian shows which you can enjoy with your entire family. No double meaning jokes, no vulgarity but only pure wholesome entertainment. That’s the reason, the show is in the run for over 12 years. But today, we’ll be enlightening our readers about one fact about Jethalal which might shock you.

In Taarak Mehta, Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi, is very well culture and responsible family man. Despite a lot of tension in life, he never lets down his family and always listens to his father, Champaklal. In almost every episode, we can see Jetha touching his father’s feet, which is more than enough to show how much he respects him. But that’s not the case with the original literature from which the show has been adapted.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is adapted by Asit Kumarr Modi from veteran Gujarati writer, Taarak Mehta’s work. The show is an official adaptation of Mehta’s Duniya Ne Undha Chashma. As originally written, Jethalal is very abusive in nature towards his father, Champaklal, and his son, Tapu. He doesn’t shy away from using foul language. Surprising, isn’t it?

Similarly, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Champaklal’s character is shown very righteous individual. He never uses cuss words or possesses any addictions. But in original work, it’s far away from decent!

Yes, you read that right. As originally sketched by Taarak Mehta, Champaklal’s character is a chain smoker. He is fond of smoking Bidis (a type of cigarette). Also, he often uses cuss words for his son Jethalal and others.

Meanwhile, in one of our dedicated articles to the show, we even enlightened you with a surprising fact about Daya’s character. As per the show, she is a ‘Garba obsessed’ woman but the character wrote by Taarak Mehta is very different. Originally, Daya is a normal middle-class woman and isn’t that much fond of Garba, which is something shown in the show.

