Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Amit Bhatt REVEALS Of Shaving His Head For Exact 283 Times For Champaklal's Role

It’s a mid-week, and we’re here to entertain our hardcore fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In today’s piece, we’ll be talking Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal and his interesting anecdotes.

If there would have been no social media, we could hardly be able to know that behind that oldie Champaklal Gada, lies the face of a young man. Yes, such has been Amit’s performance over the years. Right from the look to mannerisms, the actor has been nailing the role quite effortlessly.

Recently, we learnt how Amit Bhatt finds his make up an easy task, as it takes hardly 10 minutes. But now, there’s another revelation about the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor which is quite interesting. While talking to Jyoti Chahar on her ‘The Moi Blog’ YouTube channel, Amit said that in the first two years of the show, he had shaved his head for exactly 283 times.

Yes, you read that right! Amit Bhatt shared that he had long hair initially. But as his make up looked artificial after wearing a wig (with side hair and bald patch in the middle), he decided to go bald. And to maintain a real-life bald look, he used to shave his head for every 2-3 days. He recalled of shaving his head for exactly 283 times. He further revealed that post two years run, his character of Champaklal was shown wearing a ‘Gandhi Topi’ or any other cap.

During the same chat, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor revealed that he had designed his house by his own. When asked about the reason, he said that interior designers are known for their luxurious and formal settings which bothers him a bit. Amit Bhatt continued by adding “I took the task of interior designing because I wanted my house to feel like home and not like a five-star hotel.”

Also, he revealed that it takes just 10 minutes for him to get transformed into Champaklal. He added further that he could do his make-up on his own as it’s quite an easy process.

