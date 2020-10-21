Television beauty Gauahar Khan is all over the news headlines. She was recently being seen on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. The actress was a part of the initial stint and played the role of a ‘toofani senior’ alongside Sidharth Shukla and Sidharth Shukla. But what has also been grabbing eyeballs is her relationship with Zaid Darbar.

It was last month that Zaid’s father Ismail Darbar confirmed that the couple was indeed together. Recently, Sidharth Shukla too teased Gauahar in Bigg Boss 14 by mentioning the viral dance videos she puts up with her beau. But what comes in as exciting news is that the couple is planning to tie the knot by this year-end.

Yes, you heard that right. Rumours are rife that suggest the same. And now, Ismail Darbar has come out in the open and yet again given his nod. Just not that, Zaid Darbar’s father states that the family is okay even if he wants to marry Gauahar Khan today or tomorrow!

Zaid Darbar’s father shared with TOI, “My happiness lies in their happiness.” To this, his stepmother continued, “Look, as Ismail said, we haven’t discussed any dates. But yes, if Zaid and Gauahar decide for tomorrow or after six months or even today, we are ready for whatever they want.”

What also comes as a surprise is the family addressing Zaid’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Aliya Hamidi. They claim that it was Gauhar Khan who helped him out of the breakup. “Zaid was quite disappointed after his break-up with Aliya and in fact, Gauahar brought him out of it to a certain extent,” they shared.

Ismail Darbar also mentioned that Gauahar Khan called him just before entering Bigg Boss 14. The Begum Jaan actress asked him for blessings and also mentioned that she would like for him to meet her mother.

So, it seems the families are going to formally meet soon. We are as excited as the fans to hear this. But are Gauahar and Zaid really tying the knot this year? All we know is that things are indeed moving fast-forward. Rest, time will tell.

