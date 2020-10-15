Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Wooed By Gauahar Khan's Dressing Sense Says, "I Have A Crush On Her"

Bigg Boss 14 senior Gauahar Khan’s fashion sense has always been unbeatable. With her mature and strong opinions Gauahar has won millions of hearts may it be in Bigg Boss S7 or Bigg Boss S14.

The fashionista has always created a benchmark for all other fellow members with her fashion techs. Gauahar Khan this time too not only enchanted the viewers of Bigg Boss 14, but also the fellow contestants.

In a recent Bigg Boss episode Eijaz Khan was seen praising Gauahar’s fashion sense and attitude. He stated, “Dude, Gauahar is so hot man. Have a crush on her. Bohot sensible bhi hai aur kya dressing sense hai, athlete bhi hai.”

Seems like this toofani senior has surely bought a storm in many hearts wooing them all with her stunning persona.

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, there was an immunity task called “Farm Land.” As a part of this task, all the contestants were divided into two teams. Team A consisted of Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya, while Team B had Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol.

During the task Eijaz Khan, Nishant and others had pulled items from Jasmin. Jasmin screamed at them saying that it is unfair. That led to four men fighting with Jasmin. This was the time when Jasmin gave her full strength and fought brilliantly. She also told Eijaz Khan,’ If you are a Khan, then I am also a Bhasin’ She also added, ‘Aap aadmi ke naam pe dhabba ho.’

Seniors of the house Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan intervened and warned the men that they cannot attack Jasmin like this. Throughout the task in Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin was unbelievably strong and unbeatable. Apart from her determination we also got to see her funny humorous side which is her signature style. The previous task proves again that Jasmin is definitely a fighter.

