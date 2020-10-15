Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the cutest couples of Indian Television. It is not hidden from anyone that both of them are head over heels in love with each other. Social media posts of these two are proof enough of their strong bond. But it looks like there is trouble in their paradise now.

Before you guys come to any conclusion, let us tell you that no their marriage is not on the rocks. In fact, they have proved yet again that their bond is very strong. Continue reading further and be prepared to see your hearts melting.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. On that joyous occasion, Yuvika shared pictures and informed fans that they had a low-key anniversary celebration as they have been diagnosed with dengue. Many fans and well-wishers wished the couple a speedy recovery. Now, a few days after Yuvika’s post, Prince Narula took to his social media to share a picture from the hospital with his wife. While suffering from dengue, Narula also warned fans about the complexity of the viral and asked everyone to take care.

First, have a look at Yuvika Chaudhary’s post. The actress posted a picture of her and hubby Prince Narula wearing crowns on their head and masks on their faces. She captioned the image as, “I don’t hv words thank you . each n everyone for ur lovely wishes. We did nt celebrate this time cos we are diagnosed with dengue. Thank god there is no carona. We will be fine in another few days blessed to hv u all Happy anniversary my partner in crime ; @princenarula.”

Check out the link below:

Now have a look at the former Bigg Boss contestants’ Instagram post. He shared the picture with his wife and wrote, “We will be fine soon @yuvikachaudhary or di @narulageetika @rishavchhabraa and dad #waheguru #jaisaiji.” The picture features Yuvika sitting on the hospital bed, while Prince is seated in the corner. It shows Prince giving his wife a warm embrace as they go through tough times. The picture of the couple is too hard to miss as they stand rock-solid in each other’s support.

Prince Narula then went on to share that he and his family are suffering from the viral and wrote, “We all r suffering from viral.” He then continued to ask everyone to take precautions and added, “And yesss jo bhe Chandigarh ya mohali ke side hai main batana chahu ga ye jo viral hai its in the air and ye bhttt worst hai agar kise ek ko bhe hua toh apke ghar main sab ko ho jai ga and its very painfull so plz maskkk phen k rakhna or bahar ka khana mat khana.”

