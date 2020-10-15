Mum Bhai: Angad Bedi As Fiery Encounter Specialist, First Poster OUT!

Angad Bedi, who impressed us with his performances in films and shows like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Tiger Zinda Hai, Inside Edge and others, is all set to play an encounter specialist in the upcoming ALTBalaji, and ZEE5 Club crim4e drama Mum Bhai. Ans the first looks poster of Angad is testimony of it.

Advertisement

After raising the curiosity and excitement levels amongst fans about Bhaskar Shetty for the upcoming crime drama, ALTBalaji, and ZEE5 Club finally revealed the poster. Angad plays the protagonist in the series – an encounter specialist who is fierce and the one person that has scared the whole underworld in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Essaying the role of a cop from the 90’s era, the charming Angad Bedi is all set to give an action-packed performance with all the guns and glamour. Giving fans a sneak peek of the role, the makers revealed the character poster of Bhaskar Shetty on their various social media platforms.

Sharing the poster of Angad Bedi starter Mum Bhai, the makers worte, “with some hard-hitting lines viz. “Jissne poore Bombay ka cleanup karne ki thaani thi, jis se dehshat khata tha underworld, yeh tha Bhaskar Shetty aur 1996 uska waqt tha! 83 encounters kiye usne aur ab aa raha hai woh #Mum Bhai ki kahani lekar “

A while ago, ALTBalaji offers a sneak peek into Angad Bedi‘s character with the post that read, “Iska sirf naam lene se kaanp uthta tha poora underworld! Bhaskar Shetty, naam yaad rakhna! (The entire underworld shivers at just his mention: Remember his name) #Mum Bhai, coming soon on #ALTBalaji.”

All set to stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club from November 6, Mum Bhai is a crime drama that will dive into the Mumbai underworld. The narrative revolves around the friendship between a cop and a criminal, set in the milieu of Mumbai’s underbelly from the late eighties to early 2000.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2: Shriya Pilgaonkar Recaps Season 1 & It’s A Revision For Everyone Waiting For The Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube