Vidyut Jammwal’s training videos have captured the fancy of fitness enthusiasts across the world. The traditional training regimen is a far cry from the actor’s unique workout and his insightful videos are a testament to his dedication towards making fitness a reality for all. Presenting yet another revelation, the action star demonstrates his secret to amping up speed.

Advertisement

Jammwal’s latest video features him training with a lawn tennis ball. In the video, the Khuda Haafiz actor throws the ball (with his left hand) that goes right up to his eye-level, within seconds he swings a punch in the air with his right hand before the ball lands in his left hand again. After a few reps, Vidyut gradually increases the number of punches between throwing the ball and catching it.

Advertisement

Vidyut Jammwal says, “This is an exercise that you can have fun with. In any kind of defence or combat training, timing is crucial. The tennis ball routine will increase your speed and accuracy in getting the target. It’s great for sharpening the mind, reflexes and it keeps you alert and focused.”

Vidyut Jammwal‘s expertise in training comes from his decades of practice in Kalaripayattu. He is one of the top ten martial artists in the world and he has earned the distinction of being the first Indian actor to be on ’10 People You Don’t Want To Mess With’ along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bear Grylls of the Man Vs Wild fame.

The action star was recently announced as part of Panorama Studios’ Khuda Haafiz Chapter II.

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor To Start Shooting For Abhishek Kapoor’s Next From This Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube