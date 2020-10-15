Last month, the Central Crime Bureau of the Bengaluru City Police conducted raids on properties owned by Aditya Alva, brother-in-law of Bollywood Star, Vivek Oberoi. In the recent development of the case, Vivek’s house was also searched by the Central Crime Branch Officials today.

According to media reports, police have been searching for Aditya Alva, who is accused of being involved in the Sandalwood drug case, involving many singers and actors in the Kannada film industry.

According to NDTV, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, Bengaluru police said, “Aditya Alva is absconding. Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there. So we wanted to check. So a court warrant was obtained and the Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai.”

Police sources said that on Thursday, at around 1 pm, two inspectors with the CCB started searching Vivek Oberoi’s residence in Mumbai, after obtaining a search warrant from a court in the city.

Speaking about Sandalwood drug racket, it was exposed by Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, earlier this year. As per the reports, Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva along with prime accused Shivaprakash Chuppi and Sheik Faazil have been running away since the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers, suppliers and rave party organisers. Reportedly, 12 people have been arrested in the case till now.

According to the CCB, Aditya has named the fifth accused in this case. He hails from a highly influential family background. His late father, Jeevaraj Alva, was considered to be one of the most potent ministers and leaders of his time. He was regarded as the right-hand man of the late Chief Minister, Ramakrishna Hegde.

