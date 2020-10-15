Anubhav Sinha BLAMES BJP For Blatantly & Unabashedly Copying His Rap Song For Bihar Campaign

Anubhav Sinha, the man behind brilliant movies like Mulk, Article 15 and Mulk, has taken to his Twitter account blaming BJP of copying his rap song for the campaign held in Bihar. He also said that many of his friends asked him to keep quiet, but he wanted this to come out.

The songs which Anubhav is mentioning is his rap song, Bambai Mein Ka Baa, which featured Manoj Bajpayee in it. His rap focuses on the migrants who move to Mumbai and state the reasons for it. But, on the contrary, Bihar’s campaign song focuses more on the development of the state since the NDA rule.

Anubhav Sinha took to his Twitter account and shared a statement which reads, “I can’t not say this. If I don’t say it I will have a problem with myself. My friends tell me to keep quiet and I love them too. But….. BJP has put out a campaign song for the Bihar elections. The song is a blatant and unabashed copy of the song `Bambai Mein Ka Ba’, that I released six weeks back. A song that I own 100% copyrights of.”

“BJP is a party that governs this country and this sets a terrible example about the way they respect the Intellectual Property rights of others. No one ever reached out to me for my permission. In an ideal world, this would cost money that they can easily afford. I am sure there was a reason why they didn’t. I am happy to believe this is an oversight of the senior members, and I am happy to let it go. Also, it is beyond my means and powers to take this to court. Yes. I had to say this. I only expect the courtesy that the supporters do not troll me for saying this. Thank you,” concluded Anubhav Sinha in his statement.

Anubhav Sinha captioned the tweet as, “Please listen to this song. This doesn’t even use the word Bihar once. @BJP4India #bambaimeinkaba.”

Here’s what the BJP’s campaign song sounds like:

What do you think about this? Are you on Anubhav Sinha‘s side or do you think BJP has just taken an inspiration? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

