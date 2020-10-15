Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh Relationship Timeline: A Collab Turned Wedding Raising All The Eyebrows!

When a woman knows to keep the men on track because he’s ‘kalla sohna nai,’ she’s worth every moment. Plus when you are someone as famous as Neha Kakkar, fanboys are storming all over. Millions of hearts broke when she recently announced her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh.

Neha has previously been in a long-time relationship with Himansh Kohli. They dated for almost 4 years before witnessing a not-so-happening end to their story. Apart from that, the Coca Cola singer was also linked to Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan. Later, it was all ended in the name of a ‘marketing gimmick.’

On the other hand, Rohanpreet was recently seen in Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He was one of the suitors trying to woo Shehnaaz Gill. So, how did #NehuPreet as their fans call them, become a thing? Check out the complete relationship timeline of Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar below:

September, 2020 – Rohanpreet’s The ‘Cutest Boy Ever!’

Neha recently collaborated for a song with Parmish Verma. Titled, Diamond Da Challa, the song released in August end and was an instant hit. As a part of the promotions, Kakkar too shared a cute video with Rohanpreet enacting the chorus. “#DiamondDaChalla with Cutest Boy Ever! @rohanpreetsingh ♥️ Much Lovee.. You’re soo cute #RohanpreetSingh,” she captioned the post.

Ever since their social media PDA became a ‘thing.’ Fans kept noticing the social media fun banter.

October, 2020 – Wait, What! Wedding Bells?

Eyebrows were raised when Neha Kakkar hinted to marriage via her Instagram post. She wrote, “Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche (sic)” (Let’s get married in the lockdown, the expenses will be really less). Her rumoured boyfriend even replied, “Chalo chalo karwaiye vyah”

A source close to Times Of India revealed that she was indeed getting married to rumoured BF Rohanpreet Singh on October 24.

“The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic. The wedding is happening, soon,” revealed their source. It was being said that Indian Idol co-judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani will be a part of the wedding ceremony too. Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan would miss the festivities due to a shoulder injury.

And it was Official!

Kakkar finally took to her Instagram and confirmed their relationship. She posted a picture alongside Rohanpreet and wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥️😇 #NehuPreet”

The singer shared a similar picture and wrote, “Meet My Zindagi” referring to Neha.

Is It All A Marketing Gimmick?

Amid the reports of marriage, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh share the first look to their upcoming music video, ‘Nehu Da Vyaah.’ It is all set to release on October 21.

Vishal Dadlani, who was supposed to attend the wedding, is now himself confused. He took to the comments section and wrote, “Arre! Now I’m confused again! @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf saaf bataao, guys!! Kapde silvaane hain, ya download/stream/like/share karna hai!?”

With both the wedding and the wedding song happening around the same time, fans are confused if Neha Kakkar is pulling off another publicity stunt. It happened with Aditya Narayan the last time, and it may repeat with Rohanpreet Singh now.

The manager of the O Saki Saki singer too has denied the news. “Yes, we have also heard such talks, but the two did a single together and that’s why they have been linked. Rohanpreet has no plans to get married,” they said.

Oh No, Another Twist In The Tale!

Indirectly reacting to all the doubts, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram stories and wrote that the duo is indeed together. “Rohanpreet and Nehu together are #NehuPreet. But I have Rohu in my mind all the time, because of which I had written RohuPreet in my caption. Just now I corrected it. So all my Neheart and Rohu’s fans. We’re together #NehuPreet,” read her caption.

Rohanpreet too calls her ‘meri gharwaali’ on his post.

Neither Neha nor Rohanpreet have confirmed any wedding rumours. But what also remains integral is that they’re pretending to be in love. What’s really happening? Only time will tell.

