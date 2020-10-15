Anushka Sharma's Warm Welcome To Bhumi Pednekar In The Vegetarian Club Is A Pleasant Surprise

Turning into a vegetarian from a non-vegetarian has become a trend. Many Bollywood celebrities have switched their preferences and grabbed eyeballs. Recently Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar’s decision of turning into a vegetarian shocked everyone, and she became the talk of the town. Although her announcement was news for everyone, one thing that caught everyone’s attention was Anushka Sharma’s reaction to this.

The Pati Patni Aur Who actress recently took to her social media handle and informed fans that she has turned into a vegetarian. She said that eating meat doesn’t feel good anymore. Continue reading further to check out how Anushka Sharma welcomed Bhumi Pednekar into the Vegetarian club.

First Check out Bhumi Pednekar‘s post, where she announced her decision of turning into a vegetarian. The actress wrote in her post, “For many years I had the want to go vegetarian, but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot of things, and I just didn’t feel like eating meat anymore.” Check out the post below:

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and posted Bhumi’s post in her story and wrote, “Welcome to the vegetarians club.”

Check out her post here:

Anushka Sharma, who herself is a vegetarian, looked happy with Bhumi’s decision. Some reports state that the soon to be mother quit Non-veg after having a dog in her life. Talking further about her decision of turning a non-vegetarian, Bhumi Pednekar said, “I was never heavy on a non-vegetarian diet, but I took a call during the lockdown. It was actually something that happened organically. It’s been six months, and I’m good, guilt-free, and I feel physically strong as well”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi is gearing up for the release of her next film in December. Speaking about Anushka Sharma, she was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently in Dubai with hubby Virat Kohli. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

