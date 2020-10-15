KRKGadhaHai: Netizens Bombard Hatred After Kamaal R Khan’s Continuous Rants On Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput & Bollywood

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK manages to grab headlines every now and then. The self-acclaimed critic is super active on micro-blogging site, Twitter and has over 5.2 million followers on the same. Lately, the netizens are brutally trolling him and trending #KRKGadhaHai over a viral tweet of his back from 2018 on Sushant Singh Rajput.

Advertisement

KRK has been one of the most active people commenting on the investigation of the late actor, SSR’s case and taking continuous digs at Bollywood and A-list actors of the industry.

Advertisement

It was just yesterday that Kamaal R Khan took a dig at Bollywood and gave a reference of Ranvir Shorey’s new web show, High. In his tweet, he wrote, “Haha #NCB has stopped drugs investigation and big Bollywood stars are saved. But salute to this @RanvirShorey jo bolta hai, Marijuana ko legalise karo. Guess the ‘Magic Pill’ from his show #High should be given to Bollywood as well, to drive some sense amongst these people.”

Haha #NCB has stopped drugs investigation and big Bollywood stars are saved. But salute to this @RanvirShorey jo bolta hai, Marijuana ko legalise karo. Guess the ‘Magic Pill’ from his show #High should be given to Bollywood as well, to drive some sense amongst these people.🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 14, 2020

Replying to him through a GIF, Shorey gave a kickass reply which read, “Jaa naa L****”.

This @RanvirShorey’s new web show has just launched #HighOnMX Aur Ab Ye Bolta Hai Ki #Marijuana ko India main legalise karo. Oye Depression happens coz of drugs, koi samjhao isko. Aur makers ka toh jawaab nahi, what a time to release a show on drugs n addiction. Shame on you all. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 13, 2020

Earlier today KRK tweeted, “अगर मैं Bollywood वालों के सामने हाथ जोड़ कर ज़िंदगी की भीक माँगूँ और उनकी चमचागिरी करूँ तो मैं एक शरीफ़ आदमी हूँ! और अगर मैं Bollywood के बारे में सच बोलूँ, उनकी चमचागिरी ना करूँ, तो मैं @MumbaiPolice के लिए ग़लत आदमी हूँ! फिर मुझे मुंबई में रहने का कोई हक़ नहीं है! क्या बात है!”

अगर मैं Bollywood वालों के सामने हाथ जोड़ कर ज़िंदगी की भीक माँगूँ और उनकी चमचागिरी करूँ तो मैं एक शरीफ़ आदमी हूँ! और अगर मैं Bollywood के बारे में सच बोलूँ, उनकी चमचागिरी ना करूँ, तो मैं @MumbaiPolice के लिए ग़लत आदमी हूँ! फिर मुझे मुंबई में रहने का कोई हक़ नहीं है! क्या बात है! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 15, 2020

Now, the trolling is brutal on twitter with the hashtag #KRKGadhaHai. And not just that, the memes are crazy too. One user wrote, “@krk about #SushantSinghRajput when he was alive. KRK Gadha Hai”

Take a look at some of the reactions here from Twitter:

That’s brutal.

Now, after taking a dig at Bollywood; KRK is all set to be speaking about the National Congress Party and how they’re the real enemy of Muslims in India. He tweeted, “My video will be releasing soon, Jismain Desh Ki Janta Ko congress Ki Asliyat Batai Jayegi. Congress party is the real enemy of Muslims in India.”

My video will be releasing soon, Jismain Desh Ki Janta Ko congress Ki Asliyat Batai Jayegi. Congress party is the real enemy of Muslims in India. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 15, 2020

Share your thoughts on the trend #KRKGadhaHai in the comments below.

Must Read: Laxmmi Bomb Ft. Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani LEAKED Online? Netizens Are Furious!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube