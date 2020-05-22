Kamaal R Khan AKA KRK In Legal Trouble! FIR Filed Over Derogatory Comments On Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan’s Deaths

The world was taken aback when legendary actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away. We lost both the stars on consecutive days 29th & 30th April respectively. While condolences were pouring in, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK had instead given it all a distasteful twist. The self-proclaimed critic had passed some derogatory comments. Now, an FIR has been filed over the same.

For the unversed, a day before Irrfan Khan’s death, KRK had accused the actor of taking money from producers but not completing shoots. He further alleged that the late Angrezi Medium actor does not behave well with the makers.

He said, “Irrfan Khan excesses with his producers and does not behave in a manner with them. He took money from the producers, but did not complete the shooting of many films.”

Soon after, in the evening, news of Kapoor & Sons actor being hospitalized broke out. Kamaal R Khan didn’t stop at that either when he wrote, “Rishi Kapoor has admitted in HN Reliance Hospital. And I want to say to him:- Sir Theek Hokar Jaldi Wapis Aana! Nikal Mat Lena! Kyonki Daaru Ki Dukaan. Bas 2-3 Din Ke Baad Khulne Hi Wali Hai.”

Kamaal R Khan further wrote some tweets alleging he also knows who will pass away next. KRK received a lot of backlash over his nasty tweets. A lot even called for his ban on the social media platform.

Now, a Yuva Sena’s core committee member, Rahul Kanal, has filed an FIR against KRK. The complaint was filed on May 20th.

“We have registered an FIR against Kamal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC,” a senior police official said. No arrest has been made so far and further probe was underway,” a police official has shared.

Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor both passed away due to their battle with cancer.

