EXCLUSIVE! Into The Night’s German-Turkish Actor Mehmet Kurtulus GETS GOOSEBUMPS As He Remembers Irrfan Khan

Netflix’s first Belgian series called Into The Night has been getting raving reviews from all across the world. The series is based on a novel, The Old Axolotl written by the popular Polish writer Jacek Dukaj, and revolves around an apocalypse. Turkish-German actor, Mehmet Kurtulus who plays the character of Ayaz is one of the strongest survivors in the show, and his performance will literally give you goosebumps by the end of the series.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Mehmet revealed that he loves watching Bollywood films but doesn’t really remember their names. However, he remembered late actor Irrfan Khan who passed away recently and has done some incredible work in the west as well.

“I read that a great Indian actor died who played in Life Of Pi and Jurassic World and I loved him a lot,” said Mehmet. On being asked if he got a chance to meet The Lunchbox actor, Kurtuluş replied, “No.”

When we added how much we love the Angrezi Medium actor, Mehmet said, “You know while you are talking about it, I’m getting goosebumps because it is so exciting that people are inspiring other people to do things. I hope that my job is also doing a little bit like this to young actors or young people. This always gives me goosebumps. ALWAYS!”

That's some really motivating words coming from Mehmet, and we are in total agreement with him.

