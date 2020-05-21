Did You Know? Ian Somerhalder AKA Damon From Vampire Diaries Was To Play Christian Grey In Fifty Shades Of Grey

When the film adaptation to E. L. James’ popular erotic novel series Fifty Shades of Grey was announced fans could not contain their excitement. But what got them even more excited was the fact that Vampire Diaries fame Ian Somerhalder was rumoured to play the lead character of Mr. Christian Grey!

Fans could draw several similarities between Ian Somerhalder’s Vampire Diaries character, Damon and Mr. Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey! Both characters come with a cold past that makes them sinister and unapologetic of anything and everything they do. While Ian being a part of the erotic thriller franchise turned out to be just a rumour, fans were heartbroken to not see him as Mr. Grey.

However, there was a time when Ian Somerhalder had shown interest in playing the 27-year-old billionaire bachelor Christian Grey. Speaking to E Online, Ian aka Damon had been asked about his interest in being a part of Fifty Shades of Grey and he said, “I think that’s going to be a very interesting story to tell…It seems like whoever plays that role, it will be very interesting rehearsal time…the audition process is gonna be interesting.” When asked who would he cast at Anastasia, he said, “My Anastasia? I don’t know…there are too many [good Hollywood actors] to name.”

But when the first installment of the film released in 2015 with Jamie Dornan playing Christian Grey alongside Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steel, the actor’s won over the audiences.

But even then, the rumour mill went on and on about speculations of Ian Somerhalder replacing Jamie Dornan. Eventually when Jamie appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! he was quizzed by Host Jimmey Kemmel about these rumours saying, “Supposedly, I heard that Ian Somerhalder is replacing you in that. Do you know anything about that? Is that true?” That was when Jamie shut all speculations down once and for all saying, “That would be really hard for them to do, considering we shot both of the movies. That’s an expensive mistake, I’ll put it that way. But good luck to him – he’ll be great!”

Fifty Shades of Grey is a three-part series with the third installment, Fifty Shades Freed releasing in 2018. While Jamie has women swooning over him ever since he turned the devilish Mr. Grey, we would have loved to see Ian Somerhalder play the dominating billionaire as well!

