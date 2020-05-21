Pop star Nick Jonas and “The Matrix” actor Laurence Fishburne will co-star in the action thriller “The Blacksmith”, based on the graphic novel by Malik Evans and Richard Sparkman.

Director Pierre Morel will be helming the movie from a script by Ben Ripley, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Nick Jonas will be seen essaying the role of Wes Loomis, aka The Blacksmith. He is a weapons expert for the intelligence community. When his secret lab is destroyed and his colleagues are murdered, Loomis has to run to save his life. He seeks help from his mentor, the retired blacksmith Mather (Fishburne), to guide him.

“The Blacksmith” is expected to begin production later this year. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has amassed newfound fandom in India after he tied the knot with the Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra. Opening up about what made her fall for Nick, Priyanka had told IANS, “The first thing I do in the morning is put on music. My life has always been pretty musical, and now with Nick it”s completely musical. I decided to date him after seeing the video for ”Close”, where his shirt comes off… So that song is my favourite.”

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers recently came up with a new single that also has a guest appearance by Priyanka Chopra. Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in a big fat lavish Indian and Christain style wedding in Rajasthan, India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!