Amber Heard Has Her Love Affair Continued Even Amid Johnny Depp & Elon Musk Row!

Amber Heard has been the talk of the town lately. Recently, Johnny Depp was given the green light to drag her drinking habits in his libel suit. Troubles began when her cozy pictures with Elon Musk were leaked online. But the Aquaman actress despite it all has her love affair on-going. Below is the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in 2015. The duo called it quits in 2017 after an ugly breakup. While the Aquaman actress accused her former husband of domestic violence, twist in the turn came when her audio of confessing to physical abuse surfaced online. On top of it, pictures with Elon Musk got Depp the upper hand last month too!

Amber Heard, however, seems to be unaffected by it all. Time and again, she takes to her social media and updates her fans about her lockdown events. She was recently seen enjoying her time in dessert alongside a cactus. Furthermore, another picture saw Heard in her ‘happy place’ as she was seen horse riding.

Now, in a recent picture, Amber Heard can be seen trying her hands on cooking yet again. If one recalls, it was just a few days ago her lockdown meal consisted of bacon. She looks super elegant in the picture as she can be seen all smiles. Amber wore a black tee and the white apron over it makes her look the cutest chef!

“The love affair with my cast iron skillet continues..,” Amber Heard captioned the image.

Well, the actress’ love affair is something every foodie will relate to.

Meanwhile, Heard is said to have her career at DC extended universe at the edge. Several reports suggest that the makers of Jason Momoa starrer are contemplating on her role. It all happened post fans signed petitions to remove her from Aquaman franchise post the Johnny Depp row.

