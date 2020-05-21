Justice League: Zack Snyder’s Cut To Finally Release On THIS Date; Director Reveals What To Expect!

For 3 years, fans have been waiting for Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. In 2017, Snyder was directing the film that features Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and Flash. However, he had to quit the project due to the unfortunate death of his daughter. Then, Avengers director Joss Whedon took over the DC film. But he didn’t take directorial credits of JL.

When Justice League released in theatres, it received mixed reactions. Fans were upset that Snyder’s version wasn’t entirely used in this superhero saga. Since then, they have been demanding the Zack Snyder cut from the director, Warner Bros, and DC. Yesterday, during the Quarantine Watch Party of Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, Zack announced that Snyder cut is FINALLY releasing on HBO Max in 2021. Superman Henry Cavill was also a part of this zoom meeting in which Snyder made this great announcement.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder has shared interesting details about his Justice League cut. The director said that it will almost be of 4 hours and will have 6 chapters. Zack shared, “It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie. You probably saw one-fourth of what I did.”

The Justice League director further added, “I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary and I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen.”

The announcement came after 3-4 days since fans started trending #ReleaseTheSnyderCut on social media again. About the same, he added, “#ReleasetheSnyderCut is the most-tweeted hashtag about a movie that WB has ever made, but it’s a movie they’ve never released. It’s a weird stat but it’s cool”

What’s interesting that with Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League, fans will again get to see Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman. Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller will be seen as Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman and Flash, respectively.

Are you excited to see Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League? Let us know in the comments below.

