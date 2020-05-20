13 Reasons Why: The Final Season Trailer: Dylan Minnette-Brandon Flynn Starrer Is Sure To Keep Us At The Edge Of Our Seats

13 Reasons Why: The Final Season Trailer: After much anticipation, the makers of Dylan Minnette-Brandon Flynn starrer have finally dropped the trailer. To begin with, it’s thrilling but at the same time, an emotional ride.

The 13 Reasons Why: The Final Season trailer begins with Justin, Clay, and the entire cast facing a trauma. The school door has ‘Monty Was Framed’ painted over it. As expected, it is the sign that the drama isn’t over yet and they’re in trouble all over again. For the unversed, Monty was beaten to death in prison (where he landed because of s*xually assaulting Tyler). So, Clay and his friends pinned Bryce’s death on him.

While many thought Season 4 will be all about Monty, in contrary it’s Justin. It’s finally time to unveil his truth. For long, we have seen the silent side, but it’s finally time to witness his demons (or maybe not?). Only time will tell.

Trending

The makers a while ago took to the 13 Reasons Why official Twitter handle to share the trailer. “Everything has led to this. Watch the trailer for the final season, dropping June 5th,” read the caption.

Check out the official trailer of 13 Reasons Why: The Final Season below:

Everything has led to this. Watch the trailer for the final season, dropping June 5th. pic.twitter.com/3Dn3k2EG5X — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the final season’s cast apart from Dylan Minnette & Brandon Flynn, also includes Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Timothy Granaderos, Anne Winters, Deaken Bluman, Tyler Barnhardt, Austin Aaron, Inde Navarrette, RJ Brown, Steven Weber, Brenda Strong, Amy Hargreaves, Josh Hamilton, Mark Pellegrino, and Jan Luis Castellanos.

13 Reasons Why premiered in 2017. Since then, it has evolved by putting the spotlight on bigger issues like bullying, r*pe, s*xual assault, drunk driving, the dark side of technology, slut-shaming, and school shooting.

The finale reason will reportedly consist of 10 episodes.