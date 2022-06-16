Whatever we read or watch has an important impact on us. Our individual choices make us who we are and help us shape our future. Similarly, when 13 Reason Why was released on Netflix it immediately became the talk of the town. The show revolves around a school student who commits suicide leaving 13 tapes which talk about her story. Katherine Langford played the role of Hannah Baker and she once spoke about the controversial ‘suicide scene’ from the show. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The drama series is very sensitive and Selena Gomez happens to be the co-executive producer of the show. The show triggered a lot of people who had same situation and mental health issues and lastly, the makers had to remove the suicide scene from the show owing to the backlash.

Now, Katherine Langford who played the role of Hannah Baker on 13 Reasons Why appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and opened up on the debate around her show and said, “Of course there’s controversy.”

Katherine Langford continued and added, “I think things like these instigate discussion, which is the important part. And I think we cover so many important issues in the show that are going to affect people differently depending on their own personal context.”

Watch the entire conversation here:

Post the success of 13 Reasons Why, Katherine Langford became a huge name in Hollywood and also enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 27 million followers on Instagram.

The actress isn’t that active on the photo-sharing site but still keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life on social media.

What are your thoughts on Katherine Langford addressing the controversial suicide scene from 13 Reasons Why?

