Squid Game 2 is happening, and now Netflix has dropped a new teaser to announce the comeback of the South Korean show. Released in September of last year, the Hwang Dong-hyuk directorial show gained popularity all across the globe. Upon its release, it had created a new viewership record on the streaming giant and was trending in around 90 countries.

Since then, there has been a demand for a second season, and now the fans’ wishes are getting fulfilled. Dong-hyuk has previously spoken about renewing the survival drama series and has said who can return to it as most of the characters died in season one.

So far, what we know is that the two characters who survived, that is, the protagonist, played by Lee Jung-Jae and Lee Byung-Hun’s the Front Man, will reappear in Squid Game 2. While talking about season two, Netflix just released a creepy teaser on social media.

Check it out here:

Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

“Red light… GREENLIGHT!” reads the message alongside the Squid Game 2 teaser. Along with that, Netflix also shared a note from Hwang Dong-hyuk. “It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” it read. He adds that fans will be introduced to the doll, Young-hee’s boyfriend Cheol-Su.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Previously, he revealed that the plot for the next season is in development, but it won’t be out until 2023 or even as late as 2024. Hwang also teased the series and said that humanity will be put to a test with the new games.

Not a lot of details have been revealed about the plot other than that, but fans can expect Squid Game 2 to get bigger and better. Are you excited for the next season of the South Korean survival drama? Share your thoughts with us!

