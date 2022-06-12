Stranger Things on Netflix has seen a journey that is unique and surprising. A show so complex managed to intrigue the audience and hook to it for 4 long seasons and multiple lockdowns imposed by the pandemic. Season 4 became one of the most anticipated things on earth and was in the making for 2 years. While the new season is still making the noise and the audience is already waiting for Vol 2, the Duffer Brothers have now made a shocking revelation and it involves Joe Keery.

For the unversed, Joe Keery plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things. His character is one of the most transformed ones and has an interesting story arc. He started out as a School bully who was majorly bullying Jonathan Byers played by Charlie Heaton. In no time he found himself facing Demogorgon and had a change of heart. He became the babysitter of the gang he despised.

Now, after you have seen his arc grow so well, imagine if we tell you that the makers had plans to kill him in season 1 itself? Well, we aren’t making this up but Stranger Things Creators Duffer Brothers themselves have revealed that detail. Read on to know everything you should about this surprising update of the day.

As per the Screenrant report, Duffer Brothers in the latest interview have revealed their earlier plans of killing Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington in season 1 itself. The two even went on to credit Joe for helping them shape the character well.

The Stranger Things creators said, “When he comes back and fights the Demogorgon, that was supposed to be Jonathan’s dad… You’re learning what works and what doesn’t work. The cast is impacting where you take the narrative, the other writers and directors … it’s this living thing.”

Meanwhile, the makers are now gearing up to release Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 on July 1, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more. Also read our Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 1 Review here.

