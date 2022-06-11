Mika Singh is a popular singer whose contributions to the Bollywood music industry have been massive, to say the least. He enjoys a huge fan following for the authentic Punjabi flavour he gets into every song that he is associated with. As he gears up to find his Mrs right through the upcoming television show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti, the singer recently opened up on why he is not a fan of the whole ‘ladki dekhna’ ceremony.

For the unversed, Mika is not just a popular name in Bollywood but also in the Punjabi music industry, which has been growing by the minute. Apart from his craft, the singer is also well-known for being straightforward with his opinions, no matter how controversial it can get. His philanthropic work during the pandemic left a deep impact on his fans and he has continued to bring a change through donations.

According to a report by Indian Express, Mika Singh rejected close to 100 marriage proposals that were brought by his family members, “I didn’t see any of them because I find it disgusting when a girl comes holding a tray, and you tell her you don’t approve of her. So, I ran away even before it reached this stage. Before rejecting any girl, I rejected myself.”

During the launch of his Swayamvar show, Mika Singh also opened up on how Swayamwars haven’t really been successful in the long run, in the past. He has a different way of looking at it as he said, “These days I have seen really good couples parting ways. 20 saal se jinka pyaar chal raha tha, aaj kal toh vo ek dusre ko chorr rahe hain (People who have been together for 20 years are leaving each other). But that doesn’t mean you will not think about marriage. People’s perspective toward relationships has changed. Today, they first want their life to be good. If they think they are not compatible with their partner, they go their separate paths happily.”

