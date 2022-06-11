Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular names of the television industry who has created a niche for herself through years of hard work. She has been a part of several serials and television reality shows, some of which she even won. The actor is also famous on social media and fans love to see the strong bond she shares with her daughter Palak Tiwari. In a recent interaction, Shweta opened up on a difficult phase from the past as she has been a victim of domestic violence before.

For the unversed, Palak has lately been in the headlines for her work in a bunch of music videos, some of which, like Bijlee Bijlee, are a hit club number even today. There have also been rumours about her romantic relationship with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan but she has mostly refuted them in the past.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, Shweta Tiwari opened up about the time her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary got violent with her right in front of their daughter Palak Tiwari. “Palak, who is only 12 years old, has seen the atrocities done by her father on me. He beat and harassed me many times in front of her. But, she always had a hope that her father would love her as she watches Raja on TV. He made many false claims about me that I would not allow him to meet my daughter”, she said.

Speaking about how Raja Chaudhary was actually given a choice, Shweta Tiwari said, “During the divorce, we made two proposals, either take a house, which will also be in the name of our daughter Palak. Or take a house which will be named after him and stay away from Palak. He immediately chose the latter option. He wanted to get a house to take away from our life and I bought Shanti for my daughter and myself at this cost.”

