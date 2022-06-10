Ranveer Singh has a unique taste when it comes to clothes and everything around him is also subsequently different from the regular. The actor recently invested in a mobile gym, keeping in mind his regular workout schedule and the whopping amount spent on it has us totally surprised. Apart from this, the setup is also thoughtfully built with a Batman theme and let’s just say that the resemblance is uncanny.

For the unversed, Ranveer was last seen playing the lead role in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which did not work very well at the box office but received raving reviews from the audience regardless.

In a recent conversation with GQ, Ranveer Singh shed some light on his newest luxury vanity van which basically has a gym on wheels. The actor has spent a whopping 80 lakhs on the vehicle which has been designed by Rupin Suchak. It has a luminated roof and is surrounded by mirror’s making it look way more spacious than it originally is. It has every equipment installed in black which creates a minimalistic and monochromic effect.

“Rupin had this ‘Batman/Bruce Wayne’s Cave’ sort of theme and a very specific palette that he wanted to go with. He felt it was masculine and still aligned with the brief that I gave him which is that I want it to be absolutely minimal. I personally prefer minimalism when it comes to my spaces – that was my one-point brief to him, that I want it to be truly minimal in terms of the vanity’s design and appeal.”, Ranveer Singh said, describing the vanity van.

Speaking about how Ranveer Singh’s vehicle is inspired by Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, Rupin Suchak, the designer of the space, said, “We were always trying to achieve a continuous ceiling of light and a mirrored back wall to give the impression of infinity as the space was too compact. Standing in the space during construction, we were struck by the stage set quality and its closeness to Batman’s garage in ‘The Dark Knight’”

