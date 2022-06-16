A viral video clip that is floating around on social media indicates that actress Radhika Apte is returning to her Marathi roots with the film Medium Spicy.

The film stars Lalit Prabhakar, Sai Tamhankar and Parna Pethe.

The leaked clip shows that Lalit Prabhakar and Radhika Apte are sitting and chatting in a hotel. What happened next creates a mystery in the minds of the audience.

According to source close to the development, it is because director Mohit Takalkar, a well-known playwright and Radhika Apte have previously worked together in Marathi plays.

Earlier Radhika has appeared in Marathi film ‘Gho Mala Asla Hava’, ‘Tukaram’, and ‘Postcard’ which were released in 2014. ‘Medium Spicy’ would be her return to Marathi cinema after eight years.

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte is also gearing up for her next release Forensic also starring Vikrant Massey, releasing on ZEE5.

