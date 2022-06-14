Vikrant Massey has come a long way from being just a TV actor. After making his acting debut as Aamir Hassan in Disney’s Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and staring in shows like Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai and more, he entered Bollywood with the 2013 film Lootera and there has been no stopping him since. The actor is now all set for his Forensic a psychological crime thriller co-starring Radhika Apte and Prachi Desai.

With just days left until the Vishal Furia film releases – it is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on June 24, 2022, we decided to bring you a little trivia about the star. Like Kangana Ranaut calling him a cockroach. Wondering why? Well, scroll down.

In June 2021, Yami Gautam tied the nuptial knot to director Aditya Dhar. In one of the pictures she shared from a pre-wedding celebration, the Uri actress was seen looking stunning in an all-red ensemble, complete with traditional bangles and kaleeras. Commenting on this post, Vikrant Massey had written, “Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!” Well, this statement didn’t sit well with the ‘Queen’ actress.

Not one known to keep quiet – for anything, Kangana Ranaut responded to, Vikrant Massey’s comment on the post writing, “Kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal. (From where did this cockroach come. Someone get my slipper.). Well, this social media banter got netizens divided with some siding with the Dhaakad with Kangana for picking on Vikrant for comparing the God woman to Yami Gautam, while others defended him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Well, he may be a cockroach for he has been able to survive being in Bollywood and the saying is ‘cockroaches cannot be killed’! Since his Bollywood debut in 2013, Vikrant Massey has featured in several hit shows and films. Some films he has been part of include Dil Dhadakne Do, Chhapaak, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Haseen Dillruba, 14 Phere and more while his web series credit include titles like Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Made In Heaven and Criminal Justice

