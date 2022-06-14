Here’s a shocking and sad piece of news for all the Deepika Padukone fans. The actress, who has been shooting in Hyderabad for her upcoming film, was rushed to hospital after she complained of uneasiness. DP is in the city to shoot for her upcoming film Project K which also stars Prabhas in the key roles. As per the latest media reports, Deepika Padukone was taken to Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad after she witnessed an increase in heart rate.

The actress was recently in the news when she made some bombastic appearances on the red carpet of Cannes 2022. The actress was one of the jury members at the prestigious film festival.

According to a report in India Today, Deepika Padukone was rushed to the hospital in Hyderabad when she complained of restlessness and experiencing uneasiness. The actress’ health is now stable and is recuperating.

A source close to the actress revealed to the portal, “Deepika was rushed to a hospital after she experienced uneasiness. She felt her heartbeat going erratic followed by restlessness. After being treated, she is now back on the sets of Project K and is recovering.” However, there’s no confirmation on the same and even Deepika Padukone’s team is yet to release any official statement on the actress’ health.

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in the key roles. Touted to be a multilingual sci-fi film, it is helmed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by the production banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in War director Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will again be directed by Siddharth in Fighter where she’s paired opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Coming back, Team Koimoi wishes Deepika Padukone a speedy recovery!

