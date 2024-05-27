Actor Dylan Minnette, who was catapulted to worldwide fame starring in the Netflix teen drama series 13 Reasons, opened up about why he quit acting at the height of his career to focus on his music career.

Dylan Minnette began his career as an 8-year-old child actor playing young Charlie Sheen in” Two and a Half Men” (2003) and has starred in several acclaimed TV shows, including “Lost,” “Awake,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” In 2015, he landed his first significant film role alongside Jack Black In “Goose Bumps.”

The 13 Reasons Why star recently spoke candidly about his decision to pause his acting career during a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show.

Dylan Minnette acknowledged that while he was fortunate to find success as an actor, his passion for the craft waned after he played Clay Jensen in 13 Reasons Why.

He said, “I was on 13 Reasons Why, and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in what I’ve had in acting. But it also started to feel like a bit of a job. I was in a very fortunate position, it was always fun for me, always really inspiring, but then it was just starting to feel like just a job.”

Dylan Minnette said at the time, he felt compelled to chase his passion for music and focus on his rock band Wallows to take them “all the way as far as we can.” He decided to take a break from acting so he could focus solely on his music career. The Saving Grace actor added, “The only way that’s gonna happen is if I put my 100 per cent time and energy into it and take it very seriously and show the world that we all take this very seriously. This is a real band, we’re going to do real band things.”

The actor revealed he’s not ready to quit acting despite enjoying his time in music. The “Lost” star shared he thinks about returning to acting once in a while and was even ready to act again last year, but the “timeframe was the actor’s strike.”

Dylan Minnette admitted that the break had inspired him “to give artistically and creatively in other fields” other than music.

Must Read: Venom 3 Will Reportedly Introduce THIS Major Character From Spider-Man Universe: Spoilers Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News