FRIENDS Trivia #28: Finale Episode Of The Show Had The MOST EXPENSIVE Ad-Slot In The History Costing THIS Huge Amount!

We hope you enjoyed yesterday's episode of trivia around the show and we are back with a new one.

Today’s trivia is about the finale episode of the show. The last episode of the final season aired on May 6, 2004, and had one the craziest TRP ratings in the history of Hollywood television shows.

Do you know what was the cost of one 30-seconds commercial advertisement that made to the slot while the finale episode of FRIENDS was being aired? It was $2 million. Yes, you read that right. According to Indian currency, it would come around 15 crores for one 30-seconds ad. Now, that’s mind-boggling.

FRIENDS created history with a whopping amount of money that the channel producers charged the advertising company. It was the first time when a non-sports programme made such a hefty and record-breaking amount of money.

The super-popular series starred Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

FRIENDS’ cast was also paid a colossal amount of 1 million dollars each. And it makes sense, there isn’t a single person who didn’t cry watching the last episode. But the good news is that they’re coming back with a REUNION episode soon. We just hope that everything gets back to normalcy soon and that we get to meet them as soon as possible!

