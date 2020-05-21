Avengers: Endgame Actor Jeremy Renner AKA Hawkeye Now ACCUSED Of Bullying By Ex-Wife

Avengers: Endgame actor Jeremy Renner is in the news over his personal life. The actor, a few days ago, accused Sonni Pacheco of using almost $50,000 from their daughter’s trust funds. Now, in return, the Hawkeye actor’s ex-wife is accusing him of bullying and harassing her.

It all began 2 days back when Jeremy Renner accused Sonni Pacheco of withdrawing a hefty sum of $50,000 from daughter Ava’s funds. The money was allegedly used for paying taxes for her properties. That didn’t quite go well with our Hawkeye actor who filed a legal suit over it.

However, it looks like Sonni isn’t going to keep quiet either. In return, the Wingman actress publicly came and claimed that she’s tired of truth being hidden. Pacheco further added that she’s tired of having her name slandered in public.

In a conversation with People, Sonni Pacheco has now accused the Avengers: Endgame actor of bullying and harassing her.

“Over the years, it is hard to fathom what I have seen and what people have told me they’ve seen in regards to Jeremy’s disturbing actions while our child is in his care. Unfortunately, these actions have landed me in a position to need to retain legal support, undergo a child custody evaluation, and now have a plan parent coordinator. This is NOT cheap,” Sonni Pacheco said.

She also added, “I am sick of being continually bullied, having my name slandered, and the truth muted,” hinting that the truth is way beyond what is being said by Jeremy Renner.

The court documents of Jeremy Renner previously obtained by the publication revealed, “In an email to Mr. Renner’s business manager, Jeffrey Jacobs, dated April 23, 2019, [Pacheco] admitted transferring funds from the minor’s trust account to her personal account in violation of the Court’s Order, stating: ‘The money transfers to my bank were to keep my afloat/provide [the minor] Christmas presents/birthday gift bags and essentials for her bday party – after all my savings were spent on lawyers/child custody evaluator.’”

What’s your take on this battle between Sonni Pacheco and Jeremy Renner? Please share your views in the comments section.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!