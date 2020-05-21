Kendall Jenner To Pay $90,000 For Her Involvement In The Fyre Festival Promotions

Fyre Festival 2017 is popular as one of the biggest frauds to have happened in the US. While it was expected to be the most lavish festival in the US, it turned out to be a nightmarish experience for everyone who bought its tickets. Apart from that, the celebs who promoted the Bahamian beach party including Kendall Jenner found themselves in legal trouble.

It is now learnt that Kendall Jenner will have to cough up as much as $90,000 i.e. equivalent to Rs 68 lakhs approx as a penalty to the offense.

According to the E! News report, the supermodel had been given $275,000 i.e. Rs 2.08 crores approx to promote the festival but she agreed to pay $90k back.

The report says that back in August last year, trustee Gregory Messer filed a complaint in New York’s U.S. Bankruptcy Court to seek the recovery of money paid to talent agencies, performers, vendors and other entities involved in the marketing and failed execution of Fyre Festival.

Kendall Jenner was among a group of celebrities that included Emily Ratajkowski Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182, and Lil Yachty who all received lawsuits.

Kendall had posted on Instagram, “So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay.” The post now stands deleted from her account.

The supermodel had also received a warning from the Federal Trade Commission for not clearly mentioning that it was a paid post.

Earlier in an interview with the New York Times, Kendall had opened up about the same and said, “You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it’s a risk.”

“I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn’t much research you can do because it’s a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will,” she added.

