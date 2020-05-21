Britney Spears Is Considering Her Retirement? Sister Jamie Lynn Spills The Beans!

Pop star Britney Spears is not thinking of retiring, says younger sister Jamie Lynn. She also said when the star wants to make music, shell make it.

Asked about the singer Britney Spears’ retirement, Jamie said in a recent interview: “No, no, no. Obviously, right now, she’s just trying to quarantine.”

“Britney Spears’ taking it day by day. And when she wants to make music, she’ll make it. I don’t think you can ever retire someone from their passion,” she added, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Though, when asked if the “Baby one more time” singer had plans for new music, Jamie said: “I don’t think so.”

But she said the during the pandemic her sister Britney Spears is just relaxing at her Los Angeles home.

“I mean, right now, she’s quarantining in L.A,’ she said.

“But, in general, she’s kind of just relaxing. And I think that’s good,” said the younger sister, who is an actress.

From 1999 until 2016, Britney Spears released nine albums with her latest being “Glory”.

Jamie said since Britney worked her ” a** off” she deserves down time.

“So if she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn’t feel like it, she doesn’t have to. She’s given the world a lot. I don’t think there are plans for anything — at the moment,” she added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!