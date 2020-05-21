The Weeknd & Doja Cat Collaborate For 'In Your Eyes' Remix & Fans Are Loving It
After impressing fans with remixes of his several songs from the album After Hours, The Weeknd has done it again. The Grammy Award winner, Canadian Singer dropped the remix of his single In Your Eyes. And guess what? It also features Doja Cat who sings and raps in the remix version.

The remix of In Your Eyes comes as a treat for the fans of both after Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj’s remix of Say So touched the No. 1 spot in Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Doja Cat recently created the hype of her collaboration with The Weeknd as she took to Twitter and started a poll.

“Which one of these artists have I collaborated with and will be releasing the song to very soon?” The poll header read

And along with the obvious option The Weeknd, it had some fake ones like Gumby, Stuart Little & Pissy T*ts.

Then after some time, she teased the fans more by just tweeting, “in your eyes”

The Weeknd also joined her as he responded to her tweet with these emojis.

Now as the remix has been finally released, fans are loving it.

“the weeknd and doja cat remix of in your eyes. we’ve been blessed.” a fan tweeted.

“In Your Eyes Remix is cute” another one wrote.

Have a look at some more tweets:

What are your thoughts on it?

Meanwhile, The Weeknd had announced a tour to North America, the UK & Europe to promote his album. However, he later rescheduled it to 2021 following the Coronavirus Pandemic.

