The Weeknd & Doja Cat Collaborate For ‘In Your Eyes’ Remix & Fans Are Loving It

After impressing fans with remixes of his several songs from the album After Hours, The Weeknd has done it again. The Grammy Award winner, Canadian Singer dropped the remix of his single In Your Eyes. And guess what? It also features Doja Cat who sings and raps in the remix version.

The remix of In Your Eyes comes as a treat for the fans of both after Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj’s remix of Say So touched the No. 1 spot in Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Doja Cat recently created the hype of her collaboration with The Weeknd as she took to Twitter and started a poll.

“Which one of these artists have I collaborated with and will be releasing the song to very soon?” The poll header read

And along with the obvious option The Weeknd, it had some fake ones like Gumby, Stuart Little & Pissy T*ts.

Which one of these artists have I collaborated with and will be releasing the song to very soon? — IN YOUR EYES (@DojaCat) May 19, 2020

Then after some time, she teased the fans more by just tweeting, “in your eyes”

in your eyes — IN YOUR EYES (@DojaCat) May 20, 2020

The Weeknd also joined her as he responded to her tweet with these emojis.

Now as the remix has been finally released, fans are loving it.

“the weeknd and doja cat remix of in your eyes. we’ve been blessed.” a fan tweeted.

the weeknd and doja cat remix of in your eyes. we’ve been blessed. pic.twitter.com/JzL1r7tGy7 — ️ (@tayblvck) May 21, 2020

“In Your Eyes Remix is cute” another one wrote.

In Your Eyes Remix is cute — Uh-Real (@ThatShadyCunt) May 21, 2020

Have a look at some more tweets:

TheWeekndxDoja ? A remix to In Your Eyes ? I didn't know I needed this until now but I FUCKING NEED IT — Eلia 🐍 (@RishBishSauce) May 21, 2020

In Your Eyes remix is really good thank god — Kev (@TheKevGuy) May 21, 2020

in your eyes remix such a serve im obsessed pic.twitter.com/Hp2azg7Ul9 — 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞 (nsfr) (@margotswhore) May 21, 2020

What are your thoughts on it?

Meanwhile, The Weeknd had announced a tour to North America, the UK & Europe to promote his album. However, he later rescheduled it to 2021 following the Coronavirus Pandemic.

