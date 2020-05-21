WHAT! Machine Gun Kelly SPOTTED Outside Megan Fox’s House A Day After Her Split With Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox were the rare Hollywood couple that made us have faith in marriage. Be it Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth or Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston – favourite celeb couples have split and not for good. However, the shocking twist came when husband Brian Austin Green confirmed their split On Tuesday. Fans wondered if it has to do with Machine Gun Kelly.

It all began when Megax Fox amid lockdown was spotted spending time with the American rapper. Also, to be noticed, is that she didn’t sport her wedding ring. Brian Austin Green even shared a cryptic post hinted at the situation. While confirming the split, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor even addressed their romance rumours. He said they’re friends as of now.

Furthermore, adding to the fuel is the music video Blood Valentine. The Machine Gun Kelly creation witnesses Megan Fox all over him in the video. Whether it’s just a collaboration or indirect announcement, only time will tell. Meanwhile, what’s now grabbing eyeballs is rather shocking.

Barely a day after Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s split, Kelly has been spotted outside the Transformers actress’ gated community. Well, so long we were used to witnessing Alia Shawkat outside Brad Pitt’s house. But looks like even the lockdown can’t stop these rumoured Hollywood couples.

In a picture going viral across the social media platforms, Machine Gun Kelly can be seen in his casual best. He’s wearing a pink hoodie, complemented with black and pink trousers. Sneakers and a black cap completed his look. The rapper was seen holding a beer in his hand. Reportedly, he was at a gas station near Megan Fox’s Calabasas house.

As per a source close to Hollywood Life, the singer definitely feels for Fox. “He really likes her as ‘more than friends,’ and he would like to date her. But he is being respectable and not taking advantage of her emotions…He also is not looking to start a full-on relationship — one where the love word is being thrown around with her — because he isn’t in a longtime relationship type of mood,” revealed the source.

