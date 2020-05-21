Jennifer Lopez’s MYSTERY Man From Her Latest Mirror Selfie Found!

Jennifer Lopez’s latest workout selfie has drawn more attention than usual, and her abs aren’t the only reason for it. Many of her fans noticed something weird in the background and pointed out a man with his face half-covered over J Lo’s right shoulder.

Now reportedly the mystery has been solved, and all the horror speculations will come to an end as the man in the background is someone who was on a video call with J Lo’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

The ‘On the floor’ singer Jennifer Lopez posted a mirror selfie in sportswear from her in house gym on May 16. But her fans soon pointed out that there’s a strange man in the background. And soon the comments section was filled with questions about his identity.

On Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram post, one user commented – “WTF who is that behind you looking REALLY scared with a mask on??”. Another user wrote, “The guy in the background is scary!”. Now according to reports, the guy in the background is someone who was on a Zoom video call with J Lo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

According to the gossip outlet’s source, Rodriguez was in the couple’s office, which is divided by a curtain from the gym. The source stated – “When they are doing a zoom call they project it onto a big screen. The image of the person you’re seeing is who is on his Zoom call, that man was covering his mouth with his hand”.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing pandemic, Jennifer Lopez and Alex have also been making headlines for possibly putting in a bid to buy the New York Mets baseball club.

