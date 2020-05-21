Denise Richards On Her ‘Dark Phase’ With Charlie Sheen: “We Were Not This Swinging Couple Like People Might Assume”

Denise Richards made headlines back in 2006 for her much talked about divorce with Charlie Sheen. Denis recently appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she spoke about the divorce and how it was a dark phase in her life. She also stressed on the fact that she filed for separation when she was six months pregnant.

Denis Richards opened up about the phase because there have been several rumours around their divorce. The rumours claimed that the two had a very wild relationship. Denis, who appeared on the show, in the recent episode rubbished those claims and said that Charlie Sheen was sober then.

Denis said, “A lot of people have an impression of me being wild and crazy, but Charlie was sober when we got married so we were not this swinging couple like people might assume. We weren’t”.

Talking about their split, Richards said, “It was a very dark time and very toxic and I filed for divorce when I was 6 months pregnant with [Lola].” Further in the episode, referring to her daughter Lola, who is now 14-year-old, Denise Richards added, “I always did whatever I could to hide Charlie’s behavior. How do you tell kids what’s really going on? I would say ‘Dad has to go to work, but he loves you so much, he wants to be there for you girls,’” she added.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards met on the sets of Good Advice (2000). The two began dating later when she appeared on his show Spin City as a special guest. In 2002, the couple got married. Sadly in 2004, they announced their separation when Denise was pregnant.

However, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen never let their past haunt their children. The two have been exceptionally well at co-parenting. Denise while talking about the same said, “No matter what’s gone down with Charlie and me, I invite Charlie to anything having to do with the kids and I.” Further cracking a joke about him, she added, “Even if he did bring a prostitute as his date, I wouldn’t care. It’s just, it is what it is.”

