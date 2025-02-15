The Real Housewives franchise never gets its fill of drama, and the Beverly Hills edition tops the list with several rumors. From Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richard’s receptive separations to the news of a potential cast shakeup and new faces revealing that they’ve been receiving offers to join the series—RHOBH has seen it all! The most recent rumor about the show surrounds newcomer Jennifer Tilly.

A report has revealed that Jennifer, who joined season 14 in the “friend of” category, isn’t exactly the favorite amongst the core housewives group, and they allegedly want her to leave for the next season. Here’s what we know about this, including why the rest apparently don’t like her.

Does The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast Group Dislike Jennifer Tilly?

According to Life & Style Magazine, the actress isn’t well-liked by the rest of the main housewives except one of them. “Jennifer is the least popular of the group and the ladies can’t stand her and have been giving her the cold shoulder, except Sutton, who’s been her friend for over a decade and people wonder why,” a source told the portal about the supposed situation.

Since she was married to Sam Simon, the co-creator of The Simpsons, she received up to 30 percent of his royalties, and this has reportedly caused some jealousy amongst the rest of the cast. “Jennifer tends to pass herself off as this American socialite with her designer bags,” the source said, adding that “she walked away with a huge divorce settlement.”

Also, the fact that “she still gets royalties from The Simpsons, which he created,” the insider alleged. To add to her rich lifestyle, Jennifer Tilly owns four properties: two in Bel-Air, one in Malibu, and one in Las Vegas. She “flaunts Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain, Chanelon the show, and has the audacity to say she’s not rich,” referring to a previous comment.

To add salt to the wound, “The producers would love for Jennifer to come back for season 15 as a guest again or regular, her choice, they love the drama, and Jennifer has helped to drive up ratings,” per the source. They alleged that getting her back for RHOBH’s next season might be challenging.

“Kyle, Dorit, and their cohorts are saying good riddance,” the insider further claimed. For the unversed, the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Bozoma Saint John. Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton have been cast as friends with their recurring appearances.

