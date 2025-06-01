Charlie Sheen hit rock bottom on a morning that started like many others—with scotch in his coffee. But one small moment shattered the routine. In 2017, after breaking a promise to his young daughter, the actor was forced to face the fallout of his addiction and it changed his life for good.

“One morning I’d forgotten my daughter had an appointment I’d promised to drive her to, and I’d already had a couple of pops that day,” Sheen told People. “So had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, ‘Why isn’t dad driving?’ So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped.”

That promise and the heartbreak that followed became the turning point. Sheen, now 59, committed to sobriety the next day. Next month marks six years sober.

What Finally Made Charlie Sheen Trade Chaos for a 4:30 A.M. Wake-Up Call?

It was a huge shift for the Two and a Half Men star, who had previously battled not just alcohol, but drug addiction, public meltdowns, and legal drama (per Dailymail). Back in his chaos era, he described loving “drinking in the morning.” But this time, the actor gave himself one month sober to see if he noticed a difference. He did.

“It gave me instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on. I couldn’t be in denial about it anymore,” he said.

Sheen lives what he calls a “very consistent” life, raising 14-year-old twin sons Bob and Max as a single dad. He wakes at 4:30 or 5 a.m., works out, answers emails, and gets the kids ready.

But the road here was anything but smooth. Sheen and ex-wife Brooke Mueller, who welcomed the twins in 2009, split in 2010 after a turbulent relationship that included assault charges, rehab stints, and custody battles. At one point, Denise Richards, Sheen’s other ex, became the boys’ guardian after Mueller was deemed unfit. Eventually, Charlie took over co-parenting with help from both sets of grandparents.

He later referred to his addiction era as a kind of “possession,” saying, “That went away when everything turned to s***. It turned into, ‘Oh, God. Here he comes,’ and then ‘Is he gone? Good.’”

Even his Golden Globe win for Spin City felt like a moment of clarity. “This feels like a sober acid trip,” he once joked. A quote that, looking back, now sums up the strange, sobering path he walked to get here.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Selena Gomez Vs Hailey Bieber Net Worth 2025: Justin Bieber’s Wife Still Needs 133% Jump To Match Rare Beauty Owner, Despite The $1B Rhode Deal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News