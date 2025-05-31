The beauty business is now one of the biggest earning zones for Hollywood’s top female celebs. Two key figures leading this shift are Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. Once mainly seen at premieres and in entertainment headlines, these women have now added “beauty mogul” to their résumés.

Rare Beauty and Rhode, their respective beauty ventures, have reached major financial milestones, backed by solid product lines and smart branding. The rapid success of their companies has also contributed significantly to boosting their personal net worth.

Speaking of Selena Gomez, the ex-Disney sweetheart turned music empress is now heading a billion-dollar firm. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber just secured the bag with a brand deal that catapulted her net worth from starlet to serious CEO territory. Who knew lip oils and serums would end up being this lucrative? So, let’s break it down because behind the glow-ups are some serious business moves.

Selena Gomez’s Net Worth 2025

Remember when Selena Gomez was casting spells on Wizards of Waverly Place? Fast-forward to 2025, and she’s casting money spells instead. With an estimated net worth of $700 million (per Forbes), the songstress isn’t just making music anymore; she is making empires.

The most considerable portion of her wealth comes from Rare Beauty. Launched in 2020, the makeup brand quickly gained market traction. In 2023 alone, the company raked in about $350 million in revenue (via CNBC). Want to know about its current valuation? Time Magazine reported it’s around $2 billion.

And Selena owns 51% of it, at least what Bloomberg‘s analysis assumes. As per the source, Gomez owns a 51% controlling stake due to her founder position in the business. While her music and acting built the brand, Rare Beauty took her net worth from millionaire to mogul. Not to mention, she’s one of the youngest self-made millionaires in the U.S.

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth 2025

Hailey Bieber’s total wealth in 2025 is $300 million, per Elle. Now, Bieber might not have reached the billion-dollar milestone yet, but she’s racing on that track. The model-turned-beauty-entrepreneur established Rhode Skin in 2021, and it didn’t take long for her minimalist skincare line to catch fire.

Cut to 2025. During the financial period, AP reported that Bieber’s skincare enterprise, Rhode, attained $212 million in net revenue. Rhode just got scooped up by e.l.f. Beauty in a deal worth up to $1 billion (BBC reports). The package? $800 million in currency, including the firm’s shares, and an additional $200 million in possible upcoming bonuses.

She is not going anywhere either. The mother of tiny Jack Blues Bieber will remain Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation, holding her touch all over the label she crafted from zero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

Who Is Richer: Selena Gomez Or Hailey Bieber?

With a current net worth of $700 million, Selena Gomez is leading the way in the battle of fortunes. Hailey Bieber, with a net worth of $300 million, still needs a 133% jump in her fortune to match the Disney alum.

However, what’s incredible is that both of these Hollywood beauties turned their personal aesthetics into powerhouse brands. There were no gimmicks, just smart strategy, tight product lines, and knowing their audience like the back of their (perfectly moisturized) hands.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Hugh Jackman’s Net Worth In 2025 Is 2X His Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness But Will The $250 Million Battle Turn The Tables?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News