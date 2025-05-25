Tom Cruise and Will Smith are two names that have endured in a town full of celebrities. These two titans have dominated the box office, starred in multibillion-dollar franchises, and left behind legacies that extend well beyond their acting careers for decades. Smith adds heart, charm, and serious acting skills to every role he takes on, while Cruise is the movie’s adrenaline-fueled daredevil, famous for performing his high-octane stunts.

Both of them are performing at their best. But who really has the larger fortune in 2025 when it comes to actual cash?

What is Tom Cruise’s Net Worth In 2025?

As of 2025, Tom Cruise boasts an impressive net worth of $600 million, as retrieved via Celebrity Net Worth. Cruise first caught the world’s eye in Risky Business back in the early ’80s, and from there, he just never slowed down. Top Gun made him a superstar, but it was the Mission: Impossible franchise that really turned him into a financial juggernaut.

And thanks to smart backend deals, he’s walked away with jaw-dropping paychecks: $70 million for the first Mission: Impossible. Going ahead, he made $100 million for Mission Impossible 2 and another $100 million for War of the Worlds. Top Gun: Maverick brought in over $1.4 billion at the box office, and Cruise reportedly made over $100 million from that film alone. This trend will seemingly continue as Cruise is reported to make another hefty paycheck from his latest release, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning.

On top of his movie earnings, Cruise co-founded Cruise/Wagner Productions, a company behind some of the biggest hits in the last two decades—racking up more than $3 billion worldwide. And let’s not forget his real estate game. Cruise owned properties in Beverly Hills and a stunning ranch in Telluride, Colorado, which he sold off for $40 million and $39.5 million, respectively.

What is Will Smith’s Net Worth In 2025?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Will Smith, in 2025, owns an estimated net worth of $350 million. This multi-million-dollar empire is a testament to his successful delivery of blockbusters, starting with his early days as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to becoming one of the top-paid actors in Hollywood.

He has consistently commanded $20–$30 million per film, with standout paydays like Men in Black 3, where he earned $100 million thanks to a 10% gross deal. His role in King Richard brought him a combined $60 million after bonuses, while Emancipation earned him $35 million upfront. Smith also raked in millions from Netflix hits like Bright and its sequel, totaling another $55 million.

Outside of film, Smith’s massive social media following and past success in music (including Grammy wins) add to his wealth. He and his wife, Jada, own over $100 million in real estate, including a jaw-dropping 150-acre Calabasas estate featuring a 20,000-square-foot main house, several guest houses, a private lake, a horse riding ring, equestrian trails, stables, tennis courts, and much more.

Who Is Richer, Tom Cruise Or Will Smith?

When it comes down to numbers, Tom Cruise clearly takes the lead with his whopping fortune of $600 million. With a combination of daring stunts, smart business plays, and relentless work ethic, Cruise has built a fortune that’s hard to beat. Will Smith is still a king in his own right, but when it comes to Hollywood bank accounts, Cruise is calling the shots.

