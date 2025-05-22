Justin Bieber picked a headline moment to clear the air and his conscience. On May 20, Hailey Bieber hit a massive milestone, landing the cover of Vogue in her first big feature since becoming a mom. But pop star husband Justin’s reaction to the cover wasn’t just a celebration. It came with a public confession and an apology.

What Did Justin Bieber Say About Hailey Bieber’s Vogue Cover?

In a now-edited Instagram post, Justin reposted Hailey’s Vogue cover and got real in the caption: “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue, Yikes I know, so mean,” he admitted.

The 31-year-old continued, “For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”

And then came the straight-up ask for forgiveness: “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

Justin Bieber on his wife Hailey covering Vogue Magazine: “This reminds me when [we] got into a huge fight, I told [her] that she would never be on the cover of Vogue, Yikes i know. […] Baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.” pic.twitter.com/ys6gFkovGL — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 20, 2025

Why Did Justin Bieber Apologize To Hailey Bieber Now?

Why now? Well, timing says it all. Hailey, 28, didn’t just grace the cover; she opened up about motherhood, marriage, and making major moves with her brand, Rhode, which is headed to Sephora this fall. “In my wildest dreams, it’s already gone beyond what I would’ve hoped for,” she told Vogue. And if Justin’s apology wasn’t vulnerable enough, he later swapped out the whole caption for just a few emojis. But the Internet had already seen it, and the moment wasn’t lost.

Inside the same interview, the couple praised each other. Justin Bieber called marrying Hailey “the smartest thing I’ve ever done.” Hailey shared how he’s helped her survive the chaos of the spotlight. “He was like, ‘Baby, trust me, I’ve been here before many, many times. You’re not going to win. There is no winning,” she said. With their son, Jack Blues Bieber, born in August 2024, their vibe seems stronger than ever. Hailey reflected, “It’s been my biggest teacher so far. The biggest teacher in my relationship. You see your partner so differently.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Selena Gomez Shows Love — Subtly But Surely

While Justin Bieber’s post sparked buzz, one person stayed quiet but made a soft, significant move. Selena Gomez liked Sephora’s post celebrating Rhode’s fall launch. Subtle and Supportive? Definitely. She also posted an unrelated Story around the same time: “You know who you are, and I’m cheering you on.”

selena posting this on her story and liking hailey’s sephora post after justin vogue drama… truly a girl’s girl🩷 pic.twitter.com/5GqHZMmE9C — rory (@raresdolls) May 21, 2025

This isn’t the first time Gomez has stepped up for Hailey. Back in 2023, when TikTok drama boiled over, she asked fans to stop harassing Hailey (via Elle Magazine). “No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.” Hailey publicly thanked her for it.

And Hailey has been over the “Team Selena vs. Team Hailey” noise for a while. “I don’t like this whole idea of Team This Person and Team This Person,” she said last year (via Bloomberg). “It’s so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man.” While the Internet keeps stirring, the women involved are choosing grace and growth.

