The eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible film series, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, is running in Indian theatres and will be released in a couple of days in the US. MI 8 has received positive feedback from many critics, but the box office verdict remains to be seen.

Which Is The Highest-Grossing Mission: Impossible Film?

Many cinephiles already know that among the first seven MI films, the sixth installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), has earned the distinction of being the highest-grossing MI film globally. According to Box Office Mojo, MI 6 grossed over a whopping $791 million at the box office worldwide, surpassing Ghost Protocol’s $694 million figure by a significant margin. But do you know which MI movie has grossed over five times its budget? The answer might surprise you!

Which Mission: Impossible Film Made Over 5x Its Budget?

The only MI film that registered a worldwide gross over five times its budget was the first one, which was released in 1996. According to Box Office Mojo, Mission: Impossible grossed over $457 million worldwide against a budget of $80 million. The film’s worldwide gross-budget ratio is 5.72 (via The Numbers). This implies that MI 1 made around 5.7 times its budget, the highest for the blockbuster franchise.

On the other hand, MI II, MI III, Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, Fallout, and Dead Reckoning Part One made around 4.4, 2.7, 4.8, 4.6, 4.6, and 2 times their budgets, respectively. Overall, the first seven movies have grossed around a massive $4.2 billion at the box office globally (via Box Office Mojo archives).

Mission: Impossible Plot

Directed by Brian De Palma, the first Mission: Impossible stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, a secret agent whose mission in Prague goes south. When he is wrongly accused of the failed mission, Ethan Hunt must use his skills to find the real culprit, and that too without any backup from his organization. In the subsequent MI movies, Tom Cruise reprises his role of Ethan Hunt, who undertakes different missions in each film.

Mission: Impossible Trailer

