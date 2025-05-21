Sinners is back at the IMAX screens in the United States. The horror movie has grossed impressive numbers on its fifth Monday as well. It recently crossed the domestic haul of The Exorcist and has reached the $242.52 million cume after a month. Scroll below for more.

Box Office Collection Day 32

It is performing better than others and is one of the best horror movies post-COVID. The film has outpaced its fellow April release, A Minecraft Movie, among April releases. The horror flick has also beaten Deadpool & Wolverine this time, registering the biggest 5th Monday ever for R-rated movies.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sinners, featuring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld, collected a solid $2 million on its fifth Monday, just a decline of -18.8% from last Monday. The movie has also returned to the IMAX screens and is expected to continue its glorious box office performance, raking in incredible numbers.

5th Monday Numbers Compared to R-rated Horror Movies & Films Released in April

As mentioned above, Sinners registered the biggest 5th Monday among R-rated movies, beating The Passion of the Christ‘s $1.2 million, Oppenheimer’s $1.4 million, and even Deadpool & Wolverine’s $1.7 million by a significant margin.

Meanwhile, among April releases, it has scored the third-biggest fifth Monday, behind Infinity War’s $5.2 million on Memorial Day and Endgame’s $4.9 million again on Memorial Day. The film has beaten The Jungle Book’s $1.2 million and The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $1.2 million fifth Monday gross. The movie has hit the $242.52 million cume in the United States. It is at the #2 spot on the fifth Monday, ahead of Thunderbolts* at the #3 spot.

Worldwide Collection & Release

Sinners is an action drama horror thriller by Ryan Coogler, which collected $76.4 million in international markets. Adding that to its domestic gross, the worldwide total has hit the $318.92 million cume. It was released on April 18.

Box Office Summary

5th Weekend Collections – $15.2 million

Domestic Gross – $242.5 million

Worldwide Gross – $318.9 million

