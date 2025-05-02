Michael B. Jordan is back, and this time, he’s twice the trouble. Sinners, the gothic horror thriller that already lit up the box office, is returning for a grand 70MM IMAX encore! Directed by Black Panther mastermind Ryan Coogler, the film follows Jordan in a chilling dual role as twins Smoke and Stack, who return to 1932 Mississippi only to face a sinister, shape-shifting evil straight out of your nightmares.

Already hailed as a genre-defying triumph, Sinners gave horror fans goosebumps and film nerds something to obsess over. But if you missed its bone-rattling visuals on the biggest screen possible, now’s your final shot. The IMAX re-release is haunting theaters one last time, just before Thunderbolts* storms in to take over. Are you ready for redemption or damnation?

Sinners Re-Release Date Revealed

Turns out, Sinners just won’t stay buried. After terrifying audiences and dominating the box office, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s Southern Gothic horror epic is clawing its way back to the big, very big, screen. Thanks to fan demand (and maybe a few nightmares too vivid to shake off), Sinners is getting a limited 70MM IMAX re-release, officially running from Thursday, May 15 through Wednesday, May 21, in just nine IMAX theaters across North America, per IndieWire. So yes, it’s exclusive, dramatic, and totally worth rearranging your calendar.

Among the lucky cities hosting the resurrection: Los Angeles’ City Walk Stadium 19, San Francisco’s Metreon, Toronto’s Colossus IMAX, and New York’s Lincoln Square. Other cities on the dark blessings list include Dallas, Phoenix, Ft. Lauderdale, Indianapolis, and Irvine. If you’re near any of these, congratulations, you’ve just been chosen for a horror pilgrimage.

Why the encore? As Thunderbolts barrels into theaters and snatches up most of the IMAX real estate, Warner Bros. heard the unholy chants of horror lovers. He decided to squeeze in one more run for Sinners, because if there’s one film that demands to be witnessed on a screen the size of a small continent, it’s this one.

In the words of Warner Bros. Pictures President of Global Distribution, Jeff Goldstein-

“Audiences have spoken, and we listened. If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s Sinners. Ryan has delivered a film embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format. We wanted to allow everyone to see it, or see it again, in 70mm IMAX.”

So whether you missed it the first time or want to relive the nightmare with better popcorn and bigger screams, this is your moment. Don’t sin by skipping it twice.

How IMAX Boosted Sinners Box Office?

Who needs garlic when you’ve got IMAX? While Sinners may be exiting IMAX screens to make room for Marvel’s spandex squad in Thunderbolts, it’s safe to say this vampire thriller sucked the most out of its time in the giant format, in the best way possible.

According to Screen Daily, Ryan Coogler’s genre-defying bite-fest earned a blood-pumping $12.3 million from IMAX in its second weekend alone, bringing its total IMAX haul to $30.6 million. That’s not just impressive, it’s coffin-shaking. Even better? That figure makes up a whopping 19% of the film’s entire box office gross. For a dark, twisty Southern Gothic story set in 1932 Mississippi, that’s practically a blockbuster-level win.

Now, if you’re wondering how that stacks up: Sinners actually beat the mighty Minecraft Movie in IMAX revenue. Yes, the pixelated powerhouse may be sitting at a hulking $816 million globally, but in the IMAX lane, it lags just behind Sinners with $30.2 million. Moral of the story? Blocky video game characters may build houses, but stylish horror still builds buzz, and box office muscle.

And while Sinners is making its dramatic IMAX exit, don’t count it out yet. Rumors of an alternate ending (and a potential second IMAX run later this year) could give it another box office bite.

Clearly, horror hits differently when it’s 70 feet tall.

